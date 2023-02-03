When it comes to influential families in Bollywood, we cannot miss Salman Khan’s family. The superstar’s father Salim Khan is a veteran screenwriter and was responsible for some of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema including Sholay which was released in 1975. Recently, on a chat show, he recalled how his affair with Helen was originally an emotional accident. Scroll below to read the details.

Actor Arbaaz Khan hosts a chat show, The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan where he talks to prominent personalities in the industry. Recently, he indulged in a candid conversation with his father Salim Khan and talked about his personal life including his second marriage with Helen. Interestingly, without getting uncomfortable, Arbaaz’s father gave some honest answers.

In the new promo of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Salim Khan recalled how his affair with popular dancer/ actor Helen was an emotional accident as it started when Helen was in a need of work. He said, “She was in a fix as she was out of work. She had reached an age where it was difficult to those kinds of roles anymore. She came to me and our work was going really well. Within a few days, she got work and they began to spend more time together.”

The veteran screenwriter bared his heart and further added, “She was young, I was also young. Mera aisa koi iraada nahi tha. Maine sirf madad kiya tha. She started respecting my gesture and attitude. I always say that love is rooted in respect. You cannot love anybody who doesn’t respect you.” He also revealed how he broke this news to his first Salma Khan.

He also recalled how his wife Salma didn’t utter a word after listening to the news of Salim Khan marrying Helen. He said, “(Salma) didn’t say you did something good, you should receive an award for it. This an emotional accident. Kisi ke saath bhi ho sakta hai.”

Taking the conversation forward, Arbaaz Khan also revealed that how initially Salim Khan’s children were not okay with the decision but as they grew older they understood the situation.

For the unversed Invincibles Arbaaz Khan airs on the Youtube channel of Bollywood Bubble and the chat show will witness many more veteran actors on the show including Waheeda Rehman, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others.

