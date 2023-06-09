Shah Rukh Khan is one star who never fails to impress. Be it his humour, wit, charm, intelligence, aura, or just his cute dimples. Oh, okay, before we get carried away, we bring to you a cute throwback video of the actor trolling his host when asked about his competition in the industry.

SRK and his Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma attended a chat show. They had a lot of fun on the show, but SRK stole Anushka’s thunder with his witty answers and gestures. He broke the crowd in laughter when he trolled the host of the show Sajid Khan for asking him a frivolous aquestion about his competitors!

In a clip from the show Yaaron Ki Baarat, Sajid Khan is seen asking questions from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The actors are seen playing a game where they have to answer questions about each other and later see if their answers match. In this compatibility test, Sajid first asks, “Who is Anushka’s biggest competitor?” To this the actress replies, “Saari ki Saari, kisi ko nahi chhodungi (All of them, would take on everyone!).”

In the Instagram clip shared by srkain_mannat, Sajid Khan next asks the same about SRK and says, “Shah Rukh ka sabse bada competitor kaun hai? (Who is Shah Rukh’s biggest competitor?)” To this, the Pathaan actor makes a suave gesture as he smirks and throws the prop where he had to mention his answer! As soon as he made the gesture, the crowd cheered his attitude and confidence. The actor kept giggling as the crowd cheered his name.

He continued, “Wahi main bol raha hun ki ye sawaal mat karna. Log TV mein ghus ke maarenge.” Later, Sajid revealed what Anushka wrote about SRK’s competition, and surprisingly even the actress wrote, “Khud SRK.”

Even fans in the comment section agreed to this response as a user wrote, “Srk has no competition ” last of the stars ” mere jaan.” Another user wrote, “It’s an attitude built by hard work.” One more comment read, “Don is always Don.” Another comment said, “Sharukh Khan ki jagah Bollywood me koi nahi le sakta.”

However, there were many who trolled the actor for his wit. One user wrote, “no one cause he and Salman are just at the bottom level in skill and acting.” Another comment said, “Prabhas laughing at a corner.” One more user commented, “Sarukhan ka baap hai Salman Khan Bhai jaan.” A user joked, “Salman boi gadi start kr diye.”

You can see the video shared by the Instagram account srkain_mannat here.

Who do you think is Shah Rukh Khan’s competitor in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

