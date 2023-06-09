Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids named Misha and Zain. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his film ‘Bloody Daddy’, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics. And today, we bring you a throwback to when Shahid saved his lady love, Mira, from an unseen major wardrobe malfunction at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party in 2017. Scroll below to watch the video.

Shahid and Mira are one of the most successful couples in Bollywood, who never miss out on any opportunity to give their fans couple goals with their public appearances. We love their social media PDA for each other; they never miss a chance to troll one another in public but win us with their love every single time.

Now talking about the throwback video, in 2017, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput appeared for Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party and won the hearts of their fans with their fashionable attires. Bollywood Now took to their YouTube channel and shared the video of the couple as they posed for the cameras at the venue.

As they were posing for the paparazzi, Mira Rajput got a little uncomfortable and was seen adjusting her dress, to which her husband, Shahid Kapoor, turned and covered his wife till she was ready to pose yet again.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on YouTube commented, “real hero onscreen and offscreen and a lovely husband.”

Another user commented, “He is a good person always nd also a cooperative nice husband.”

A third commented, “Perfect example of a husband and a doting father.”

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor saving his wife, Mira Rajput, from a wardrobe malfunction back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

