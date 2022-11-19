Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen hosting ‘Datebaazi’, an online dating show.

Created by Frames, the series is set to premiere on December 1 exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The teaser of the upcoming unscripted series was released on Friday, with Rithvik Dhanjani giving audiences a sneak peak into the show where lovebirds must get parental consent before going on a date.

The dating show will see parents taking over their kid’s dating applications and making rational decisions. Joining Rithvik Dhanjani will be celeb guests like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Speaking on being the host of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani said: “‘Datebaazi’ by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist! What makes the show really fun is the culture shock that the parents get as they get exposed to today’s dating culture!”

Must Read: Udit Narayan Confirms Aditya Narayan Is In Hospital Post Testing COVID Positive; Rithvik Dhanjani Steps In To Host Indian Idol 12

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News