Recent reports revealed Aditya Narayan, who hosts the reality show Indian Idol 12, has been tested positive for COVID-19. This has led the makers of the show in a predicament to search for a suitable replacement. The makers now have finally made their choice and it is none other than Rithvik Dhanjani.

Rithvik is one of the popular actors in the television industry and has hosted several reality shows in the past. He has hosted shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, Nach Baliye 7 and Super Dancer. The actor will take charge of the anchoring reins for the coming week.

A source associated with Indian Idol has informed the Times Of India, “Rithvik has hosted several reality shows and looks at ease while interacting with contestants and judges. He is a great choice to step in for Aditya.” Now the actor has also confirmed the news.

Talking to the publication, Rithvik Dhanjani said, “I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya – the judges of Indian Idol 12 – before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously.”

He further said, “I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself because I think that’s how it’s done. I underwent the test yesterday and it was negative.”

While Aditya Narayan has been admitted to a hospital after getting tested, his wife Shwetha Agarwal who has also tested positive however did not require hospitalisation. She has quarantined herself. His father and senior music composer Udit Narayan said to the publication, “Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now.”

