Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s drama started the day Tiwari left for Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It was then that the estranged husband accused the actress of leaving their son behind and even wanted to file an FIR for the same. After these accusations, Shweta posted videos from the CCTV camera of her society which showed Kohli snatching their son from the actress. But he is at it yet again and has released a video message expressing a desire to meet his son, Reyansh Kohli.

Abhinav went on to accuse the actress once again of leaving their son unsupervised while she shooting in Cape Town for KKK11. Keep scrolling further to know more about this video.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari posted a picture of her kids Palak and Reyansh, with whom she was on a video call. This proved that even though she was shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she continued to remain in touch with her kids. In the recent video Abhinav Kohli posted, he claimed that he tried a lot to meet his son, but his efforts were in vain.

“I will fight and lose, a lot of fights and battles, but every failure will be a learning experience for me,” says Abhinav Kohli. He shared his video message with the following caption, “Bahot achi baat hai ki auraton ki suraksha ke liye special Laws hain lekin ab mardon ke bachav ke liye Laws chahiye jo unhe bachon ko baap se door rakhne se aur false cases se bachain.” Check out the video below:

We do not know who is right and who is wrong here but what we could make out from the recent pictures posted by Shweta from her video call with her kids was that Reyansh looked quite happy and in a safe place.

What do you think of Abhinav Kohli’s accusation against Shweta Tiwari? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

