Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Punjabi was always a good friend to the late Pratyusha Banerjee. Even after the latter’s death, she stood for her like a rock and even supported her family. Now, years after her passing away, Vikas Gupta claims that he dated the Balika Vadhu actress. And that obviously hasn’t gone well with the best friend. Read on for all that she has to say!

It was recently that Vikas said he has dated multiple women from the industry in the past. He said he even dated Pratyusha and the late actress came to know about his sexuality only after their breakup. Her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh too commented on it all and simply quashed the rumours.

Kamya Punjabi has now spoken up and called out Vikas Gupta for his insensitive statements. Pratyusha Banerjee’s friend told TOI, “Let’s respect those who are not with us and not talk about anyone’s personal life. Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. She isn’t there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don’t appreciate it at all. I didn’t read or watch the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai.”

Kamya Punjabi also questioned why Vikas Gupta only mentioned Pratyusha Banerjee’s name. Why didn’t he name the other women he dated in his interview?

“Uss aurat ki zindagi mein kya hua kya nahi hua uske baare mein ab kyu bolna. She isn’t with us anymore. It was her personal life. Kisi ko haq nahi hai ki uske baare mein ab baat kare. Vikas koi doodh peeta bachcha nahi hai. Uske reasons honge, par jo apne beech mein nahi hai usko kyu drag karna. He didn’t disclose the name of the girl, who he has claimed to have dated other than Pratyusha. Is it because she is alive to defend herself? Yeh saari cheezein nahi honi chahiye. We fought for her. Par aap toh ek ke baad ek panna khol rahe ho. It is a sensitive matter, so let’s be careful about what we speak,” she concluded.

Vikas Gupta is yet to respond to these statements!

