It has been 8 years since Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide. The late actress was a part of many fiction and reality shows, including Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was her last birthday when the actress threw a lavish party at a restaurant in Andheri.

Pratyusha, at that time, was dating Rahul. The man shot headlines after Pratyusha’s death, and a lot was said about him. Theories about how the actress was in trauma because of her boyfriend also made headlines.

Pratyusha Banerjee’s Last Birthday

It was on August 10, 2015 that Pratyusha Banerjee celebrated her last birthday and was embroiled in a controversy, the very next day. The hotel that was booked as the venue for the party was paid Rs. 50,000 in advance.

The entire bill of the party came close to 1.5 lakh, and Pratyusha, along with Rahul, paid the amount via a cheque. However, the cheque bounced, and when the hotel contacted Pratyusha, she reportedly refused to pay the pending amount.

A fraud case was filed against Pratyusha and her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Later, in a media interaction, the late actress quashed all the rumors and stated that whenever she was set to start a new show, negative and conspiracy theories about her started doing rounds.

For the unversed, Pratyusha made her debut from Colors TV’s popular show Balika Vadhu. She entered the show as a grown-up Anandi, replacing Avika Gor on the show. She was selected via a National poll where three girls competed and audiences chose her as the new Anandi. The other two girls were Nivedita Tiwari, who later made her debut from Zee TV’s Bhaagonwali and Ketaki Chitale who found her way on Marathi Television.

However, after getting immense love as Anandi, Pratyusha Banerjee quit the show after Sidharth Shukla entered the show as Shiv. The show started focussing on Anandi & Shiv’s track, but Pratyusha could not commit to lengthy schedules and was replaced by Toral Rasputra as Anandi.

Pratyusha Banerjee ended her life on April 1, 2016. She is adorably missed by her fans, and her body of work is still cherished.

Must Read: ‘Anupamaa’ Rupali Ganguly Earns Over 2 Lakh Per Episode & It’s 100% Higher Than Dilip Joshi’s Salary For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News