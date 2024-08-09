Indians are making a wave at the Paris Olympics 2024. Currently, the nation is celebrating Neeraj Chopra’s silver win. Prior to this, Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification made waves throughout. However, do you know about an Indian actor who participated in the athletic event?

The international event is the biggest athletic event that is celebrated worldwide, and players from all the countries participate. Many Bollywood films have also shown India’s journey at the sports event throughout the years.

Many might not know, but the late actor Praveen Kumar Sobti was a celebrated athlete who participated in the Olympics twice. The actor who played Bheema in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata participated in the 1968 Summer Olympics and in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He represented the country as a discus thrower.

Praveen Kumar Sobti has also played Sabu in the famous comic series Chacha Chaudhary. The actor was a seasoned supporting actor who played antagonists in many films, including Amitabh Bachchan’s blockbuster Shehenshah.

Praveen Kumar Sobti’s Gold Medals

The late actor, before participating in the Olympics, won two gold medals at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in discus throw in the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston and in the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praveen Kumar Bheem (@praveenkumar.bheem)

BSF Jawan

Praveen Kumar Sobti joined the Border Security Forces when he was only 20. He won the hearts of many officers with his athletic skills during his tenure in the army as BSF Jawan. For the same reason, he got a chance to represent the country at International athletic events like the Olympics, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

After taking a break from films and television career, the actor entered politics. In 2013, he joined AAP, and after a year, he joined the Bharatiya Janta Party. The actor suffered a heart attack in 2022 at the age of 74.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Kar Di Na Manhusiyat Waali Harkat…”: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Strongly Reacts To Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics 2024 Disqualification; Indian Wrestler To Still Get Rs 25 Lakhs In Reward!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News