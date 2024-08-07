India was enjoying the glory of success when Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered the final bout to secure India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling. As soon as she made her way to the finals, the internet started attacking PM Modi, asking how he would talk to her after ignoring her for months after she made molestation allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

However, in a very quick turn of events, Phogat’s chance to win the gold medal was canceled today, and it was claimed that she was 100 gms overweight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never congratulated her on making it to the finals, immediately posted a tweet after she lost the chance to bring a Gold medal.

The internet was already irked by this move and now BJP leader Hema Malini has also reacted to the situation while talking to the media and in her statement she asked Vinesh Phogat and other women to take this as a lesson.

The actress said, “It is very surprising, Bada ajeeb sa lagta hai. 100 gm ki wajah se wo disqualify ho gayi to kitna mahattava hai apne wazan ko theek se rakhna, humlog ko isse accha seekh milna chahiye. Hum sab kalakaron ko, aur mahilaaon ko, sabko. Ki 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly lekin milega nahi ab.”

After Hema Malini, reacted to the entire episode she is being constantly slammed for her insensitive remark. A user on X wrote, “Na fikar, na sharam, na lihaaz, ek baar aaya hai.” Another comment read, “Madam At least try to hide your happiness.” Another user asked, “Yeh log Parliament chale kaise jaate hain?” While another user suggested, “Silence would have been such a better choice!”

For the unversed, as a part of a protest against the sexual harassment cases within her sport, Vinesh Phogat was sleeping on the streets of New Delhi, determined to meet the Prime Minister as a resolve. However, she was not allowed to meet PM Modi. The entire internet was waiting for the call of the year when PM would finally speak to thereafter she wins her gold medal.

But a tweet came after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics and chance to win the gold medal was canceled. PM Modi’s official handle wrote, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

