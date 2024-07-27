Bollywood and its dark past always surprise with elaborate tales that take rounds of the gossip gully. Some of these tales were verified over the time, while others were brushed under the covers. Many of these tales were even refuted later and one such tale was Sunny Deol allegedly trying to stab Hema Malini with a knife when she married Dharmendra.

It was in 1980 that the Dream Girl and the muscular superstar changed their religion to get married. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur with whom he had four kids – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta. The family went through a major turbulence with the superstar’s 2nd wedding.

It was murmured then and reported in many gossip columns that Sunny Deol once went fuming after the news of his father getting married again reached him. In anger, he tried to attack Hema Malini with a knife.

However, Dharmendra‘s first wife Prakash Kaur in her first ever interview once refuted all such rumours. Sunny was 24 when his father married another woman. It was also said that he angrily called Hema Malini, the other woman in his father’s life. But Prakash Kaur in her interview refuted all such claims and defended her son.

Reacting to how her sons have been brought up well, the Sholay actor‘s first wife, in an interview with Stardust, said, “This is not true. Every kid wants his father to love his mom the most in the entire world. But this doesn’t mean he would attack if there is another woman who loves his father as well. I am not well-read or educated, but my kids believe I am the most beautiful woman in the entire world. I have raised my kids well, and they have inculcated good manners. I am very sure they will never do anything that hurts someone.”

In the same interview, Prakash Kaur, who married Dharmendra when he was 19, called him a doting and responsible father despite not being a loyal husband.

