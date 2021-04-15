Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story may appear to be a fairy tale romance, but it had its share of complications and controversies. Almost every one of you must be aware that the heartthrob of the ’80s was already married when he fell for the Dream Girl. Despite that, he married the actress, and contrary to all the reports, the actor’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, supported her husband and defended him when people called him a womanizer.

Advertisement

Hema and Dharmendra first met in 1970 when they were shooting for their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their chemistry was loved by fans, and they were paired opposite each other quite often. In the course of romancing each other on-screen, these two fell in love. Obviously, the problems began then. The actor was a married man with four kids, and any parent would not want to wed their daughter to a man who is already married and is a father of four.

Advertisement

Any man would have wanted to marry Hema Malini then, and so she had many suitors in line like Sanjeev Kapoor and Jeetendra. But, eventually, Dharmendra’s love won, and these two got married in 1980. Reportedly, the actor could not divorce his first wife, Prakash Kaur and hence converted to Islam to marry the Dream Girl. But in all this, what was going on in Prakash’s mind?

Well, after Dharmendra married Hema Malini, many termed him as a womanizer. It was then that the very private Prakash Kaur opened up in front of the media and defended her husband. In an interview given to India today she said, “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time.”

Prakash added, “He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them. I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them.”

Talking about Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur added, “He is the first and last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot. What has happened has happened. I don’t know whether I should blame him or destiny for it. But one thing is for certain however; far he may be from me, and whatever might happen. If I need him I know he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children.”

Must Read: Pathan: Salman Khan Works For Free Taking No Salary From YRF For Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube