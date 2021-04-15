Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathan is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a 3-year-long sabbatical. Salman Khan will also play a cameo role as Tiger in the film.

Reports had claimed that YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra would be paying Salman a mammoth figure for his 10-day cameo in Pathan. The filmmaker, who was of the opinion that Salman as Tiger would add value to the collections of the film, wanted to pay the actor in full for the same. But it seems the actor was of a different opinion.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, an unnamed source has revealed that Aditya Chopra went to Salman Khan after wrapping up the shoot to discuss the remuneration and payment structure. But Salman being a big-hearted person, refused to take any money from the producer.

An overview of the conversation was also revealed by the source to the publication. As the two discussed financials, Salman said to Adi, “Shah Rukh is like a brother. I would do anything for him.” But the producer seemed to be quite persistent in paying the Dabangg actor.

Salman then said to Aditya Chopra, “Split my fees by adding it to the budget of Pathan and Tiger,” and took off from the sets of the film. The source also revealed that the producer is now planning to give a costly gift to Salman for his goodwill gesture.

Interestingly when Aditya Chopra spoke about Salman’s goodwill gesture to Shah Rukh Khan, he wasn’t surprised and said, “Bhai Toh Bhai Hai” as per the report.

Now as fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to be released, the shoots of both the film have been put on hold temporarily due to the order issued by the Maharashtra government due to pandemic.

