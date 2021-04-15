Prem Aggan is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. Fardeen Khan made his big Bollywood debut with his father’s directorial opposite Meghna Kothari and won a Filmfare award for best debut male. Now, we have come across a medley on the song ‘Exercise’ where Jackie Shroff is dancing on the beats and it’s just too good to miss out on.

Do y’all remember the ‘Pretentious movie review’ by Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath? That’s how this song came back in trend and you just can’t unsee their review.

An Instagram page named Crossover Episodes recreated the medley where Jackie Shroff is dancing on the song ‘Exercise’ from Fardeen Khan’s film Prem Aggan. It’s going viral on the internet and once you see the video, we bet you would wanna see it again!

A user commented, “This the first thing i thought when i saw this ad and I’m glad someone else did too😂so good👏😂”. Another user commented, “*Nibba – nibbis in Oyo on 14 th Feb *”.

Take a look at the video here:

Jackie Shroff has got moves!

Meanwhile, the veteran actor recently appeared on the reality show ‘Indian Idol’ and was given a pleasant surprise by son Tiger Shroff.

The Baaghi actor recorded a special message for his father that read, “I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) — to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it.”

What are your thoughts on Jackie Shroff’s crossover video of dancing on Exercise? Tell us in the comments below.

Text Input: IANS

