Baba Ramdev, this man does not need any introduction. We all are very well versed with him and his works. Well, we will see him gracing the stage of Indian Idol 12 with his presence as a special guest on the occasion of Ram Navmi. Baba revealed some unknown facts about his life, which we are sure that you all must be very curious to know.

Baba opened up about a lot of things from his personal life and went to answer many questions like when did he take Sanyaas? Keep reading further to know more.

Baba Ramdev revealed that it was 27 years ago on Ram Navmi that he decided to leave behind all forms of luxuries/comfort of life and attain Sanyaas. He dedicated his life to simple living. He quoted, “27 years back on occasion on Ram Navmi, I decided I want to dedicate my life to simple living and get rid of all the amenities and comfort of life. Ram Navmi holds a very special place in my heart as this is the day when I got a new life and I started living a simple and sober life.”

“Today I would like to bless all the contestants of Indian Idol as their voices gave me goosebumps, they are so melodious, and their voices take you into another zone altogether. Wish them all the luck for their future,” added Baba Ramdev.

This was something that we bet you must have never heard about him. We are glad he got a chance to open up about his life.

Indian Idol 12 is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The show often makes it to the headlines for the special guests it welcomes for different episodes. This time it is Baba Ramdev who definitely has all the attention.

