Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are known to enjoy a massive fan base. Some of the stars like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha have been a part of the show for as long as 13 years now. Another such beauty is Munmun Dutta but do you know how much she earns per episode? Read on for all the insider details!

As most know, Munmun plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta. Her chemistry with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) has always been a talking point of the show. Just like the reel world, she’s a mesmerizing beauty and treats fans with her glamorous avatars every now and then in real life too. Owing to it all, Dutta enjoys a great following on social media.

Rumours around the current salary of Munmun Dutta have currently been doing the rounds. By far, we know that Dilip Joshi is earning a massive 1.5 lakhs per episode. Yes, you heard that right. Jethalal is the highest-paid character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But you will be disappointed to hear that Babita doesn’t earn even half of it.

As per a report by DNA, Munmun Dutta takes home a total sum of 35,000-50,000 per episode. That indeed sounds disappointing given the fact that the actress has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time now.

Well, we’re sure that Disha Vakani would have been the highest-earning member but unfortunately, she quit the show post her maternity break.

Yesterday, producer Asit Kumarr Modi finally opened up about Disha Vakani’s return to the show. He told TOI, “I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation.”

