Comedian Kapil Sharma is known to bring a pinch of humour with his every statement. He along with Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarty amongst others did their best to entertain the audience amid the pandemic. But the best part about the cast is their bond with each other. Recently, Kiku Sharda shared a music video of his son, and the host couldn’t stop himself from praising it. Read on for details.

It all began as Kiku took to his Twitter handle and shared a music video of his 12-year-old son. It was a rap video and the song is titled, “This Is The Day.” Sharda asked his massive fan base to check out his son’s creation and shower love.

Kiku Sharda wrote, “Sharing my 12 year olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda – This Is The Day (Official Music Audio)” Many fans and followers left praises in the comment section. But looks like the biggest fan is none other than Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma wrote, “It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar.”

It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ❤️ ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte 🤩 he is a rockstar 👍 https://t.co/CTjlsfWo9t — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 13, 2021

Not just Kapil, even Hiten Tejwani came forward to give a thumbs up to Kiku Sharda shared video. The actor took to the comment section and wrote, “Too good ..(with thumbs up emojis).”

“Hey thanks so much Hiten,” replied Kiku.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show was earlier scheduled for a comeback in May. It was Krushna Abhishek who himself let out all the details on the new season.

However, amidst rising COVID cases in the country, that seems unlikely. Rumours have it that the shooting for TV shows will be halted all over again soon.

