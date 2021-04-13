Actor Parth Samthaan will essay a rugged avatar in the upcoming series “Main Hero Boll Raha Hun”, and he is glad to shed his chocolate-boy image from years of television.

The actor became a known face with his roles in “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”. His clean image earned him a big fan following. However, in Ekta Kapoor‘s next production, “Main Hero Boll Raha Hun”, he will be seen doing high octane action.

Parth Samthaan, who plays Nawab in his debut web series, says, “Just wanting something isn’t enough. That desire when you want to achieve something, along with the willingness to put in the hard work, is what makes a person legendary. I am truly grateful to Ekta ma’am for pushing me and breaking the chocolate boy image built for me. She constantly reminded me of how important it is for an actor not to be caged. The transformation journey for my character in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu happened with me constantly envisioning the result and what I would want the character to look like.”

“Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu” is the story of a man named Nawab and is set against the backdrop of the 1990s.

