If you have been an ardent follower of Bigg Boss, then you all must already be aware of Ajaz Khan’s liking towards his fellow contestant Gauahar Khan in season 7. This season was full of surprises and excitement as we all got to see a love triangle between these two and Kushal Tandon, who too was a strong contender in the season.

Ajaz tried his best to woo Gauahar, but she fell for Kushal, and their chemistry drove every fan crazy about them. Fans loved to see the two together, and the duo stood like a rock for each other in the show leaving Khan to be the third wheel. By the end of the season, even he accepted that the actress was not meant to be with him and only wanted pure friendship. But it looks like he had to keep his distance coz of Tandon.

After Bigg Boss 7 was over, Ajaz Khan had done a live chat with his fans on Twitter. This chat was organized by the reality show’s team itself, where Khan spoke about his experience in the house, the friends he made and several other things. Obviously, fans wanted to know everything about his relationship with Gauahar Khan post the show to which he replied, “I would like to be friends with Gauahar, but Kushal won’t let me.”

Oops! Maybe Kushal was a possessive boyfriend, or maybe Ajaz did not create a good impression on him.

Well, Ajaz Khan even confessed that he had plans of separating these two lovebirds in the show.”I had a game plan of creating rifts between Kushal & Gauahar, & I was honest about it.” When asked which girl did he like the most in the show, Khan said, “I think all girls are beautiful, and I respect them.”

Do you think Ajaz and Gauahar can ever be friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

