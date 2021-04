Actor Gauahar Khan took to social media, on Monday, to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar.

Advertisement

The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year. Soon after marriage, they faced a tough time, with Gauahar‘s father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

Gauahar Khan has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday.

Gauahar Khan wrote, “So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama… but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar.”

That’s one beautiful and emotional post.

Gauahar‘s father passed away last month after being admitted to the ICU.

What are your thoughts on Gauahar Khan’s sweet Instagram post for husband Zaid Darbad? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rahul Dravid’s New Ad Triggers Fun As Virender Sehwag Recalls An Incident When ‘The Wall’ Lost His Cool On MS Dhoni

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube