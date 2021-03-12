Gauahar Khan tired the knot with her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The 37-year-old actress surely ended 2020 on a good note. The Tandav actress has now shared her wedding film with her fans on Instagram and it’s nothing short of magic. Read to know the details below.

Their wedding was the talk of the town and the pictures were going crazy viral on the internet.

Sharing the video on her Instagram with husband Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan wrote, “To Love, @zaid_darbar 🥂 watch our wedding movie on my YouTube page! Now. Link in bio! My pAppa ♥️”

The Tandav actress gave a glimpse of all the wedding functions from Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet to her Nikaah. Take a look:

Isn’t that beautiful? We are now day-dreaming of having our own extraordinary wedding affair. Haha!

Meanwhile, last week Gauahar Khan lost her father and shared the news of his demise on her official Instagram account with a heartfelt caption that read, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever 💔! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please. 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon”

Love and strength to the family.

A while ago, Gauahar again shared a sweet note for his father along with husband Zaid Darbar and wrote an emotional caption that read, “The two men in my life, who made me a strong woman in different ways. My Pappa, who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think, in who I became. And MY Zaid, who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and it’s tidal waves. I love you both so much! Pappa I miss you! ♥️ #happywomensday @zaid_darbar 🦋”

What are your thoughts on Gauahar Khan’s beautiful wedding movie with husband Zaid Darbar? Tell us in the comments below.

