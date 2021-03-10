Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday refuted rumours suggesting she is pregnant. The recently-married Gauahar added that people need to show “sensitivity” towards her at this point in time. She lost her father on March 5.

Advertisement

Gauahar‘s assertion came in reaction to a news piece on her rumoured pregnancy. She also slammed the article for stating that she was 12 years older than her husband Zaid, who is composer Ismail Darbar’s son. She had earlier spoken about how Zaid was a few years younger than her, but not 12 years younger.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Gauahar tweeted: “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports,” Gauahar Khan wrote, adding: “I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”

Gauahar Khan’ father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was unwell for a while and hospitalised for a week before his death.

Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020 and were married on Christmas last year.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends The Threshold: Neena Gupta – Rajit Kapoor Starrer Talks About The Moment A Woman Walks Out & The Male Privilege Crashes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube