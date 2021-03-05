A while ago, we brought you the sad news that actress Gauahar Khan has lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, early today. The Bigg Boss 7 winner’s friend, producer Preeti Simones, took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers and fans of Gauahar.

The Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actress has now taken to social media and shared the news. She called his passing away, “a testament to his beautiful life.” Read her emotional post below.

Taking to social media, Gauahar Khan shared a picture of her dad. She captioned the post, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar”

Gauahar Khan’s post continued reading, “Keep him in your prayers please . 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoo”

Replying to her post, actress Kamya Panjabi wrote, “So sorry for ur loss! My Heartfelt condelences to you n ur family! May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻” Actor Jay Bhanushali replied to her post writing, “Deepest Condolences” YRKKH fame, Karan Mehra wrote, “So sorry for your loss Gauhar 😞 heartfelt condolences”

Amit Tandon took to the comments and wrote, “Thoughts and prayers with you @gauaharkhan He is forever your Angel❤” Hina Khan replied to her post, writing, “Rest in Peace Uncle.” Tandav actress Shonali Nagrani wrote, “I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. He waited for your marriage. Sending you a very tight hug and best wishes.”

Mahhi Vij commented on her post writing, “Love you uncle”. Actor Suyyash Rai replied to her post writing, “our deepest condolences, be strong” Gauahar Khan’s friend, actress Kriti Kharbanda replied to her by writing, “So sorry for your loss, gauahar! Sending u all the love and strength ❤️ may her rest in peace !” Actor Sunil Grover wrote, “I am sorry to know. Prayers for your father and strength to the family.”

Gauahar Khan’s dad has been unwell for quite a few days now and was even hospitalised owing to the same. The reason behind admitting him to the hospital is not known yet. Khan continuously shared pictures while spending the last few days with him. Her last post from the ICU was close less than a day ago.

Team Koimoi offers its condolences to Gauahar Khan and her family.

