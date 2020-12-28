Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding has been the talk of Tinseltown lately. From all the wedding festivities to their videos to their pictures, everything was going crazy viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Recently, a video of Gauahar singing ‘Tu Jo Mila’ for Zaid is going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram, where Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted after their wedding bash. The couple would be seen entering a venue surrounded by their families and Gauahar then sang ‘Tu Jo Mila’ as the song was played in the background.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t that cute?

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Gauahar Khan getting married to Zaid Darbar came out, all eyes were on Kushal Tandon. He even broke his silence on the same mentioning that he’s glad to see her happy. But life had its own twist when the Bigg Boss 7 couple accidentally bumped into each other in a flight.

Gauahar Khan had jetted off to Lucknow for work commitments days after her wedding with Zaid Darbar. Accidentally, Kushal Tandon was on the same flight too! The Beyhadh actor himself revealed it all on his Instagram story that featured him in the flight with the newlywed actress.

He could be heard saying, “I’m travelling to a destination and I have met my sweet old friend who has just got married and she is sitting next to me. We met by chance. I’m not stalking her. I’m going to my hometown and she is going for a shoot. But I’m so happy for her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan!”

“It’s a sign that I had to wish you in person,” Kushal Tandon adds, to which Gauahar Khan laughs.

What are your thoughts on Gauahar singing ‘Tu Jo Mila’ for Zaid Darbar? Tell us in the comments below.

Video credits: Viral Bhayani

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Makes A Startling Revelation, Reveals Ex-Contestant He Was In A Relationship With!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube