Rubina Dilaik is one of the most recognised and popular faces on Indian television. The actress became a household name with her daily soap choices like Shakti, Chotti Bahu and now the 34-year-old actress ruling our hearts by her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

The Shakti actress is known for her bold fashion choices and is making headlines for her chic outfits in the BB14 house.

New Year’s eve is around the corner and if you still haven’t finalised out on what you’re wearing on this occasion, don’t worry, we have got you covered. We have got some of the best outfits that Rubina Dilaik has worn inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and will not blow a hole in your pocket.

Take a look:

Mesh tops are the newest trends in fashion these days. From actresses to bloggers, we have seen a lot of people pulling off this trend successfully. Rubina wore a lilac mesh top with frills on the neck covering the sleeves as well and paired with a little darker tone in lilac trousers.

She kept her makeup glam with pink hues on eyes and wine coloured lipstick. Rubina Dilaik paired it with statement earrings and donned a sleek bun with the entire look.

Plunging necklines all makes you stand out of the crowd without even putting in so much effort, right? Rubina wore a mustard-coloured satin plunging neckline top with balloon sleeves and paired it with an olive-green coloured skirt.

I really liked how she subtly changed the glam quotient of her entire look by wearing those shiny danglers. For hair, the Shakti actress donned a braided bun from the front and looked super chic in the same. So, if you’re someone who loves to dance, this would be a perfect outfit for you this New Year’s eve.

You can never go wrong with an all-black outfit or can you? Well, Rubina Dilaik wore an all-black ensemble in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14 and looked smoking hot in the same.

The Shakti actress paired a mesh plunging neckline top with a metallic long skirt with sheer frills at the bottom. For hair, Rubina kept a neat bun with a middle-parting and donned it with a subtle makeup with just bold eyes.

She accessorised her look with a golden statement choker and looked stylish as ever.

Now, all these looks by Rubina Dilaik aren’t difficult to achieve, you just need to outsource the material and go tell your ‘Boutique Waali’ to get it made for you and it’ll totally fit your budget.

Tell us your favourite look in the comments section below.

