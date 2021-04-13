Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television. The show enjoys a massive fan following. However, fans are now quite disappointed with Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani not returning to the show. Now producer Asit Kumarr Modi opens up about it.

Recently, the popular show’s director Malav Rajda was criticised by a user on social media for the content of the show and about the absence of Daya. However, the filmmaker handled the situation with an apt reply to the fan.

Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, during a conversation with Times Of India has revealed, just like the audience, even he is missing Daya on the show. He also urged fans to understand their situation as they are shooting during the pandemic.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer said, “We all know that when a show or a celebrity or anything is popular they have their supporters and haters both. Honestly, we are shooting during the pandemic, the situation is very bad in the city and we all know that. I am not giving an excuse here, but we face a lot of issues on a regular basis. We have a huge star cast and we are like family, again I am saying this is not an excuse. We give our 100 per cent and do our level best to bring out entertaining content for the audience.”

Asit Kumarr Modi also said, “We can’t show a repetitive storyline to the audience because the sitcom has a repeat telecast on the channel and it is also equally loved by people and we will be caught. We can’t afford to do that. We work day and night, the writers so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that’s the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years.”

When asked about the absence of Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani on the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer said, “I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation.”

