Punjabi singer B. Praak will soon be seen on the actor-producer duo Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s show “Udaariyaan”. The singer will be part of the Baisaakhi celebration episode of the show.

The show is inspired from Punjabi film “Surkhi Bindi”, and will soon run a track where the lead actors Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be joined by B Praak.

Sargun has earlier worked with B Praak in the 2018 Punjabi film “Qismat”.

“It feels great to collaborate with B. Praak again after ‘Qismat’. Being the star singer of the Punjabi Industry, B Praak’s melodious voice creates an amazing aura and I am glad to have him on the sets of our show ‘Udaariyaan’, to shoot the special episode for Baisakhi. I specially flew to Chandigarh for this shoot and celebrate this festival with him and it was one of the best time spent,” said Sargun.

Ravi added: “B Praak’s voice is magic. His songs are euphonious to one’s ear! I’ve always heard good things about him from Sargun as well. I was more than happy to have him on board with us for Udaariyaan. I am sure his voice will add more glory to the special episode of Baisakhi in Udaariyan.”

It is the start of the festive season on “Udaariyaan”, which marked telly couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s debut as producers.

