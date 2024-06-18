Just when we start believing that it might be a safe place for women to live in, we get reminded that the safety of women, not only in India but across the world, goes through a pathetic state of affairs with getting sexually harassed as frequently as breathing. Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor recently shared her ordeal of going through the same.

Avika started her career very early as a child actor playing Anandi on Indian Television’s one of the most popular shows, Balika Vadhu. She later was cast as Roli in Sasural Simar Ka and played Deepika Kakar’s sibling in the show, turning one of the main leads later.

Avika Gor then turned into a Telugu actress and tried not to look back as she walked the path of success. But she once definitely looked back when she was subjected to sexual harassment by one of the men who was supposed to guard her.

In one of her interviews with The Male Feminist, Avika Gor recalled the troublesome incident and said, “In India, it happens, but this has happened a lot with me in Kazakhstan. There are bodyguards with you always, but there is always someone who wants to act smart. I remember that someone touched me from behind. When I turned around, there was no one else but my bodyguard.”

However, Avika probably gave him the benefit of the doubt until it happened for a second time. She further said, “I remember when it was about to happen for the second time. And this time, I held the hand. What can be done? They don’t know how to speak English or Hindi, so I let it go. What more could I do?”

The actress revealed how her mother had prepared her for such incidents very early in life with a basic code that was followed. She explained, “My mother told me to do most things on my own, which involved being touched like putting the microphone on. She told me to let others touch me only for things that can’t be done by myself, like make-up.”

Well, hope all women could someday live without the fear of getting violated by anyone and everyone. We all deserve a peaceful place!

