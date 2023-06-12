After the end of the Covid pandemic, we have seen a rise in the South vs Bollywood debate. Yes, it has always been there but now, the talks have intensified. Addressing it, actress Avika Gor has exposed the audience for being partial towards the South film industry and taking a dig at Bollywood by pointing out the strong existence of nepotism. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Avika shot to fame through her television show, Balika Vadhu. She has even appeared in some Bollywood films as a child artist. Post that, she made her lead debut in 2013 with a Telugu film, Uyyala Jampala, and has also worked in Kannada films over the years. She’s now all set to make her Hindi lead debut with 1920 Horrors Of The Heart.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor addressed the unnecessary hoopla of slamming nepotism in Bollywood and pointed out the same flaw in the South film industry. She said, “When it comes about nepotism, the word that we all are tired of hearing… South is all about nepotism. So cheezein bilkul wahi he (Things are just the same)… it’s just that audiences are not choosing to see it there the way they are seeing it here. Woh ek bias create ho chuka hai for Hindi films, Bollywood films ki ye jo bhi banayenge hum pehle judge karenge.”

Avika Gor added, “Ye ek bias create ho chuka hai over the time and I think, and as someone who is a part of the industry, we also understand ki kaafi time woh phase chala jaha pe ki South ki remakes bani bahut sari… so people thought ki hum bas copy karte hain… I think it’s just about that bias.”

The actress feels that people have overhyped all the nepotism talks, and it needs to settle down as soon as possible. “Telugu industry mein ye (nepotism) toh ekdum saamne hai. I mean, how are people choosing to not see it? I think logon ne thoda hype kar diya is sab ko…and with time I hope ki social media bhi relax ho jaaye and ye bhi relax ho jaaye,” Avika quoted.

What are your thoughts on Avika Gor exposing the audience’s biasedness? Share with us through comments.

