Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to fame with her stint in the show at an early age in life. Later, the 23-year-old was seen in Sasural Simar Ka and her relationship rumours with co-star Manish Raisinghan started doing the rounds on social media. Now, in the latest interview, Gor has clarified the air around her ‘secret child’ with her co-star and revealed the truth.

Avika’s name was time and again linked with Manish. Both of them were quite affected by these rumours and didn’t speak to each other for two weeks in the past.

Speaking to Siddhart Kannan in a recent interview, Avika Gor dismissed the rumours of having a secret child with friend and co-star Manish Raisinghan and said, “It’s impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He’ll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I’ve ever had.”

The Balika Vadhu actress further added, “I’ve learned so much from him. He’s 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he’s almost my father’s age).”

Meanwhile, Manish Raisinghan tied the knot last year with his longtime girlfriend Sangeeta Chauhan. And Avika Gor is dating Milind Chandwani and shares mushy pictures on social media every now and then.

What are your thoughts on Avika Gor’s revelation on her ‘secret child’ with Manish Raisinghan? Tell us in the comments below.

