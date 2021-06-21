The craze of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill does not seem to die down that easily. It has been two years since we saw these two in the Bigg Boss house, but it looks like fans love for their Jodi has only been growing with each passing day. After they saw SidNaaz in the music video ‘Shona Shona’ fans want to see more of them together in projects. So here is good news for all the fans who to see the alleged lovebirds together. They might be collaborating yet again for a project.

Yes! You heard that right. Shehnaaz and Sidharth are soon going to be seen in yet another music video produced by Anshul Garg Desi Music Factory. Keep scrolling further to know more about it in detail.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, producer Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory confirmed that the two are coming together for a project. Tony Kakkar will sing this music video starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, and it is said to be a romantic number.

Actually, an Instagram page posted a morphed picture of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill hugging each other. Along with the picture, the caption mentioned that fans might not get to see these two like this soon; hence they should enjoy these edited pictures. In this picture, producer Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway, and soon people would get new stills.

Well, this news must have definitely got all the SidNaaz fans to celebrate. Also, to see these two romance on-screen is like a cherry on the cake. We know fans cannot keep calm after this news, and they are eagerly waiting to see new stills of their favourite Jodi.

Now you tell us, how do you like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Jodi? And how excited are you to watch them in a romantic number?

