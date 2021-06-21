Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which started in 2009 with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan in the lead, now stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the protagonists. In today’s throwback story, we tell you of another TV actor who tried his hands at joining the show but failed. Not many may know this, but Shoaib Ibrahim, who became a household name by playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, had auditioned for the Star Plus show way back in 2007-‘08.

During a past conversation on his sister Saba’s YouTube channel, the actor and his wife Dipika Kakkar were asked about their journey in the industry. It was here that Shoaib spoke about his YRKKH audition, it not working out, and how auditioning was there. Read all he said below.

Talking about his first audition EVER, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed it was for a role in the hit and still-running Star Plus show YRKKH. Elaboration about it, the Sasural Simar Ka actor said, “Joh mera pehla show ka audition tha – 2007 ya ’08 ki baat mai kar raha hu – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (tha). (Uska) audition Bhopal mai hua tha. Woh mera life ka pehla audition tha. Aur jab mai waha gaya tha, aap yakin nahi karoge, joh waha audition le raha tha, usne kaha ki ‘bhai bahar jao pehle lines yaad kar ke aao.’”

Continuing further about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai audition, Shoaib Ibrahim added, “Yeh mera pehla audition tha. Lekin waha se haar nahi mani hai.” Talking about searching for work after that, he added, “Uske baad har ek kone mai jaa jaa ke, audition ke bare mai pata kar karke kaha ho raha, kya ho raha hai. Jaisa hota tha, jata tha – ek nayi script hoti thi, ek naya character, role diya karta tha – aur bolte the ‘itna paisa’ toh matlab out.”

He added that one of his friends from auditions then told him, “Joh bhi genuine log hai woh apse kabhi paisa mangenge nahi, aapko paisa denge.” Check out his interview here:

While Shoaib Ibrahim didn’t reveal which character he was auditioning for, we wonder if it was for the lead role of Naitik Singhania that Karan Mehra finally played.

