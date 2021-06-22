Can you imagine even in your wildest dreams to take a crocodile on your lap and sing a lullaby for it? Well, any normal person would not even dare to do it. But, when you are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, then there should be nothing that can scare you, coz if you are scared, then you are dead. The latest promo of KKK 11 shows Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya singing a lullaby for a crocodile on her lap, and we are sure that this has got all the fans super excited for the stunt-based reality show already.

Ever since the stars flew to Cape Town from Mumbai, a buzz has been created around KKK 11. Fans have been getting to see a lot of amazing pictures of their favourite stars from different picturesque locations. However, no inside details were revealed that one thing was clear that these guys had a ball of a time there.

Colours TV posted a small introductory video of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The clip begins with host Rohit Shetty saying, “humari bahu rani Divyanka, bani magar rani.” The TV actress initially can be seen swaying her maroon saree amidst the captivating views of Cape Town, cut to she sitting with a crocodile on her lap.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya can be heard singing the famous song ‘Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein’ from the movie Sadma and patting the crocodile’s back. We wonder if she is really trying to put it to sleep?

Well, this clip is proof that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is not going to be easy and we should be prepared to see more such crazy and scary stuff. Check out the clip below:

Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi was in the news as one of the contestants Anushka Sen tested positive for COVID-19. But now the shoot is over, and all the contestants are all set to come back to India. We cannot wait for the episodes to air already; what about you?

