Sidharth Shukla is massively popular in our country. Especially post his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actor has become a synonym to star-power on social media. If the recent reports are to be believed Shukla might be seen with television queen Jennifer Winget in a new web series. Read to know the scoop below.

Yes, you heard it right. Imagine these two super successful actors collaborating for a project together. That would be like a dream come true for their fans!

According to TellyChakkar, Jennifer Winget is excited to collaborate with Sidharth Shukla and loved the script. The Beyhadh actress has already signed the web series whereas Sidharth is taking his own time to decide whether he wants to take this project or not.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is working on a few projects already and so, taking his time to figure out his date so that it doesn’t create any conflict later.

And if this happens, this will be the first time that Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget will be collaborating on a project and we can only imagine that they’ll make a super amazing pair.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Bollywood Life, producer Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory confirmed that the two are coming together for a project. Tony Kakkar will sing this music video starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth, and it is said to be a romantic number.

Actually, an Instagram page posted a morphed picture of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill hugging each other. Along with the picture, the caption mentioned that fans might not get to see these two like this soon; hence they should enjoy these edited pictures. In this picture, producer Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway, and soon people would get new skills.

