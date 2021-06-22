Ram and Sita are an ideal Jodi and are always given examples of. Dipika Chikhlia, who rose to fame after her stint as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, and her husband Hemant Topiwala, are one of the cutest couples. They took the latest trending couple challenge on social media, and we cannot get enough of their cuteness.

Advertisement

Dipika is quite active on social media and always keeps interacting with her fans. But this is the first time that fans got to see her quirky side with her hubby, and we would want to see more of it, right guys? Anyway, keep scrolling further to watch the video.

Advertisement

Those of you who are on Instagram must know the trending couple challenge that most couples are taking on social media these days. Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia too indulged in this trend with her husband Hemant Topiwala and answered a few questions like ‘Who’s more romantic’, ‘who apologises first’, ‘who says sorry’, ‘who’s grumpy in the morning’, ‘who takes more time to dress up’ and more fun questions like these.

Fans and followers have sure not seen this side of the couple before. They are extremely candid and look honest in their opinions in this video. Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala have some hilarious responses. The actress captioned the video as, “Just fun stuff with hubby.” Check out the video below:

Fans are in awe of the couple’s chemistry. A user wrote, “Happy to see Hemant sir also joining you in reels this time! God bless this cutiee couple.” Another user commented, “Awwwwww it’s like a dream comes true to see you in a reel together.” Another fan called them the cutest couple and wrote, “Awww how cute u both are looking. The cutest couples in the town! Soo lovely this one is!”

What do you think about Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala’s cute video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Sings ‘Surmayee Akhiyon Mein’ While Petting A Crocodile & It’s Oddly Satisfying

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube