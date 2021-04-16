Remember last year when production decided to do a rerun of iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. We are talking about Ramanand Sagar and B. R. Chopra’s iconic work here that is still relevant today and will continue to for the generations coming further. Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita in Ramayan made a big announcement on her Instagram revealing that we will get to see the rerun of the show yet again this year.

The situation right now in the country isn’t great. With rapid increases in the COVID-19 cases, the shooting daily soaps and movies have to a halt.

Revealing the good news on her Instagram, Dipika Chikhlia who played the iconic role of Sita on the show wrote, “So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat every day at 7 pm to watch Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’”.

Back in 2020, the BARC ratings for the rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat received a tremendous response from the viewers.

“Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National shared on its official Twitter handle.

Besides Dipika Chikhlia, Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Rama, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

