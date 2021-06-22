Yo Yo Honey Singh Once Complimented Neha Kakkar By Saying, "Your Voice Is Like S*x, Full Of Fun"

Neha Kakkar has lived a journey that has been proving an inspiration to many for years. Starting from getting criticised in Indian Idol to now having over 59 million fans on Instagram, she is a live example of how your talent could take you miles.

She was a crazy Shah Rukh Khan fan back in the day and has shared many fan moments with her. But, just like many of us, even superhit rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been a fan of Neha’s voice.

So much so that Yo-Yo even compared her voice with s*x. Yup, you read that absolutely right! Neha gained immense popularity after her song ‘Sunny Sunny’ with Yo-Yo in the film Yaariyaan.

In an interview published on Desi Martini (credited to Pinkvilla), Neha Kakkar revealed Honey Singh complimenting her voice. She said, “While recording ‘Sunny Sunny’ for Yaariyan, Honey Singh said to me that your voice is like s*x full of fun. That’s why my choice is always for party songs.”

She further said, “Dance numbers suit my voice, but I’ve also done two Punjabi songs, Hanju and Akhiyan, in the soft space.”

Neha Kakkar also was very vocal about being a Shah Rukh Khan fan-girl; she said, “I was so crazy about him that I even did a song for him called SRK Anthem. When I recorded Tukur Tukur, I didn’t know it was for his film. I’m over the moon.”

On the work front, Neha Kakkar has crooned party songs over the recent past, including Aankh marey, Dilbar, O saki saki and Garmi. Her recent non-film music video titled Majaneya stars Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

