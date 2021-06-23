Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is quite vocal on Instagram and time and again takes a dig at people from the tinsel town. In her latest set of Insta stories, Chandel has returned back to her older target and it is none other than Taapsee Pannu. In the stories, she has called Pannu a sasti copy of Kangana yet again and has too many things to say about her copying her sister. For

For the unversed, back in time Kangana while talking about Taapsee, had called a sasti copy of her and that made news. Pannu right now is on vacation and is constantly sharing updates from there through her social media handle. Her recent post where she is wearing a saree has found Chandel’s attention, and she has said that Taapsee has once again copied Ranaut. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Taking to Instagram and sharing Kangana Ranaut’s pictures, Rangoli Chandel first wrote, “Kangana is a great style icon to all.” Rangoli then posted a collage of Kangana’s saree photos and wrote, “Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry.”

Sharing one more collage of Kangana Ranaut’s pictures, in which she was wearing a saree with sunglasses, Rangoli Chandel wrote, “It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do..” The last post read, “I mean look at her who wouldn’t be inspired by her.”

And then she came on Taapsee Pannu’s latest pictures where she is seen wearing a saree. She captioned it and wrote, “time to make sari cool I say!” Reacting to the picture, Rangoli Chandel shared the screenshot on her story and wrote, “But but, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na… or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola (isn’t that a bit too much? And then you protest about being called a cheap imitation) @taapsee.” This post has now been deleted.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli, later modified her post a bit taking a dig at Taapsee cutting out the sasti copy part. “What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee,” she wrote.

