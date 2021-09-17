Advertisement

Amit Tandon is a popular face in the television industry. The handsome hunk is making headlines as a probable contestant for Salman Khan led show Bigg Boss 15. In a new interview, the 42-year-old actor has slammed Mouni Roy for using his wife back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amit and Mouni were once upon a time really good friends and the actress also shared a great bond with his wife Ruby Tandon.

In a conversation with ETimes, when asked about his friendship with the Brahmastra actress, Amit Tandon replied, “Mouni Roy who?”

Amit Tandon further explained his stance and said, “I usually don’t give a s**t and here, I don’t give a s**t. I know my wife Ruby won’t say this but this took a lot out of her. I don’t think I want to see Mouni Roy’s face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew. We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won’t be around her, main toh phir gaya.”

The Dill Mill Gayye actor continued and added, “Frankly, there are lot of people whom we realised were not our true friends. They just saw the tamasha- Mercedes bik gayi, clinic bandh ho gaya. But there was no sorrow in their eyes. Everybody wants to have a drink with you, everybody wants to party with you when your chips are high.”

What are your thoughts on Amit Tandon’s reaction to Mouni Roy? Tell us in the comments below.

