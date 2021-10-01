Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved jodis of B’town. They have proved their camaraderie again by appearing on the finale of QuPlay’s Pinch Season 2. Read on to know all they had to say.

In the episode, Genelia and Riteish spoke about trolls and more. Talking to Arbaaz, Genelia said that she’s not so vocal on social media, and she has her reasons. The actress stated, “I don’t read comments, I don’t get involved. If there is a positive comment, I reply to that. I choose that way, because you’re so busy in your life, with your children and family affairs, so kisi aur ka tension kyun loon? I just avoid it, I don’t look at it, I don’t even bother to block the user”

Even Riteish Deshmukh shared that he’s open to criticism, but there should be a level of decency that should not be crossed, “I feel that whoever is commenting, they should not cross a line. They shouldn’t go personal and deviate from the topic. If you didn’t like an artist’s work, fashion sense, films, you can point it out. But you shouldn’t be targeting the artist’s family.

Genelia Deshmukh finally revealed why she was irked during Riteish Deshmukh and Preity Zinta‘s conversation on the red carpet. “The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay. But we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction.”

Then, Riteish took her hands and kissed it, making it the perfect finale moment for the season. Awww.

