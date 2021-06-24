Without a doubt, Preity Zinta ruled out hearts in the ’90s and ’00s. The actress who was supposed to make her debut with Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum finally entered the entertainment industry with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se in 1998. But did you know her decision to say yes to entering Bollywood was based on a coin toss?

This is 100% true, and when she was questioned about the same in a past interview, she was stunned to know the interviewer even knew about it. Read on to know how a coin toss played a role in deciding her career choice and what she would have done if it wasn’t ‘heads’ when the coin landed.

While on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal quite some time back, the host asked Preity Zinta if it was true that she decided to enter the industry based on a coin toss. Replying to her, the Veer Zaara actress was astonished and asked her how she knew about it. Continuing talking about the incident, Preity said, “It sounds like the perfect story, but no. I think when I met Shekhar, when he wanted to sign me up for Tara Rum Pum Pum, I was just like this little kid looking at Shekhar Kapur. And I just wanted to be cool, so I said, ‘Okay, if it’s destiny then I’ll just flip this coin’. I said, ‘Heads, I will take film as a career and tails, I won’t’.”

When Simi Garewal questioned her whether she would have said no to the film if it was tails, Preity Zinta said, “I wouldn’t have signed that film. I promise you.” When Simi, in total disbelief, asked her if she was serious and she really took a film offer that lightly, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress smiled and said, “Just for style, anything for style at that point.”

Check out the interview here:

As for Tara Rum Pum Pum, Preity Zinta said in an old interview with Hindustan Times that it was ‘destiny’ that she was not a part of Tara Rum Pum Pum. The film eventually got shelved, and Preity made her Bollywood debut with the Mani Ratnam directorial.

