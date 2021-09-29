Advertisement

Seems like the debate over insider vs. outsider will never be sorted out, as every day we see actors calling out and taking digs at each other’s connection. In contrast, Sonakshi Sinha finds the whole argument pointless, and claims even she was dropped out from several projects due to somebody else.

Currently, the Rowdy Rathod star is celebrating the success of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, where she played a small yet memorable character named, Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. Her character convinces other women of her village to help the Indian Army during the 1971 War.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha claims she lost out on major projects due to nepotism, she went to take a clever dig at outsiders, she said, “Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn’t lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It’s okay, sab ke saath hota hai. Deal with it, dude. That’s life. There is no point talking about spilt milk.”

“Chalo, forget me. My father also, who was not a star kid, has lost out on many projects. It happens to every actor, its part and parcel of the job. It’s not something which is so unheard of or so new, it happens to everyone and it has been happening. Like I said, it’s part and parcel of the job, you move on with your life, work hard and keep at it,” Sonakshi Sinha adds.

Similarly, in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the Dabangg star took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over the nepotism dispute, without taking any names, the actress said, “I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalised by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance.”

She further claimed that her father and actor Shatrughan Sinha never called any producer to cast her in their film; she got her first break only because they had good relations with Salman Khan.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a horror-comedy film titled, ‘Kakuda’, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, along with her digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming show ‘Fallen.’

