Kangana Ranaut is always on the news for one or the other controversy, her outspoken behavior is loved by many but her industry colleagues choose to stay quiet. The Queen actor was recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai Airport, she posed and waved at the camera just like her character in Thalaivii, however, some eagle eyed netizens have found yet another reason to troll the talented star.

The actress is currently riding high on the success of Director Vijay’s Jayalalithaa Biopic, the makers had even shared their plans for the sequel which will explore the woman leaders life after becoming the CM.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport wearing white shalwar kameez, completing her look with sunglasses, however, as she headed towards the entry gate, netizens observed a sign that reads, “No Mask No Entry,” even security didn’t tell her to wear a mask, the incident outraged netizens and called it ‘unfair.’

Kangana Ranaut fans reacted in the comments section, one wrote, “Waah No mask No Entry ko kya Ignore kiya gaya😂😂😂 Jaise party vote baad janta ko karti hai,” while anoter wrote, “Why doesn’t she ever wear a mask?,” a third user commented, “Ye koi mharani he jo mask nhi lga rhi he . Log esko ideal mante h,” and “Wah she is not even wearing marks security ne checking bhi nhi kiya.”

Some even trolled her for showing victory sign, “Yeh koi gold medal jeetke aayi he kya..?? Jo asee victory ka symbol dikha rai hai,” another wrote, “She’s going to make n new party with sign lol,” and “Why is she showing victory Sign?.”

Meanwhile, many are applauding her for Thalaivii as the film also got early streaming. Kangana Ranaut recently talked about how the transformation messed up her body, she wrote, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii.”

