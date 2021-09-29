Advertisement

Sony TV shared a new Shandaar Shukravaar promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi on the hot seat. In the promo, Pratik recites his Scam 1992’s dialogue for Amitabh Bachchan and his reply to him leave the audience in splits. Scroll below to watch the promo.

Every Friday, we see new celebrities coming and gracing the hot seat on KBC 13 and entertain us with their offscreen stories.

Advertisement

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “Pankaj aur Pratik jab hotseat par honge sang, tab #KBC13 ke manch par jamega ek alag hi rang! Dekhiye inn dono umda kalakaron ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 1st Oct raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

In the KBC 13 promo, Pratik Gandhi can be seen reciting lines from his show Scam 1992 in Harshad Mehta avatar and said, “Locha, lafda, jalebi aur fafda ko Gujarati ki life se koi nahi nikaal sakta (No one can take scams, tussles, jalebis and fafdas out of a Gujarati’s life).”

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Pratik’s dialogue and said, “Ye sab dialoguebaazi hai. Isme bahut risk hoga, aapko maalum hai (These are all over-the-top theatrics. It will be very risky, do you even realise it)?”

Giving a prompt reply to Big B, Pratik Gandhi then said, “Risk hai toh isk hai (Love is all about taking a risk).” And this leaves everyone in splits with Amitabh Bachchan reacting and saying ‘Aye Haaye’ to his reply.

Take a look at the KBC 13 promo here:

This is going to be one interesting episode to watch!

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi became immensely popular with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 which happens to be based on Bigg Bull of the stock market, Harshad Mehta’s story.

Pankaj Tripathi on the other hand has already proved his mettle multiple times with extraordinary performances in films including Kaagaz, Gunjan Saxena and shows like Mirzapur and Sacred Games.

Are you excited to see Pratik and Pankaj on Amitabh Bachchan led KBC 13? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Opens Up On Shutting Down His Show: “Till When You’ll Keep Fighting With People On Twitter?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube