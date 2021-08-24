Advertisement

Pratik Gandhis feature film ‘Raavan Leela is all set to release in cinemas on October 1. The actor took to social media to announce the release date of the film along with its poster on Tuesday.

‘Raavan Leela’ is Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood debut in the lead role opposite actress Aindrita Ray. Pratik will be seen in the role of Rajaram Joshi in the dramatic entertainer.

Pratik, 41, rose to prominence with his role of Harshad Mehta in the web series ‘Scam 1992’.

‘Raavan Leela’ is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

The actor’s upcoming films are ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ and ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’.

Pratik Gandhi’s first look in the upcoming film ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The actor took to Instagram to share the poster of his look. He wrote, “A story of a common man’s struggle to fight for what is rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of Dedh Bigha Zameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.”

The film marks singer Khushali Kumar’s debut opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, this family drama written and directed by Pulkit is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his.

A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta.

Pratik Gandhi is known for his role in ‘Scam 1992’ directed by Hansal Mehta.

