Sooryavanshi is enjoying its glorious run at the box office and has successfully ended the dark period for theatre owners. Starring Akshay Kumar in a lead, the film is the first one to cross the 100 crore mark after a year and a half. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the last film to do so.

Back in January 2020, Ajay‘s Tanhaji released all across the country. The film enjoyed a stupendous response from all corners. In the lifetime run, the magnum opus made 279.50 crores at the box office.

As Tanhaji was the last one to hit the century from Bollywood, let’s do a day-to-day comparison between it and Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi:

Day 1 – 26.29 crores

Day 2 – 23.85 crores

Day 3 – 26.94 crores

First weekend – 77.08 crores

Day 4 – 14.51 crores

Day 5 – 11.22 crores

Day 6 – 10 crores* (6-day total – 112.81 crores*)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Day 1 – 15.10 crores

Day 2 – 20.57 crores

Day 3 – 26.26 crores

First Weekend – 61.93 crores

Day 4 – 13.75 crores

Day 5 – 15.28 crores

Day 6 – 16.72 crores (6-day total – 107.68 crores)

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s 100 crores business in India has not only benefitted Akshay Kumar but also director Rohit Shetty in Directors’ Power Index.

The film crossed 100 crores in just the first 5 days, giving a lead of 100 more points to Rohit Shetty in Directors Ranking. Already present at no. 1, Shetty has increased his points’ gap between him and Rajkumar Hirani. Shetty has a total of 1250 points while Hirani has 900 points to his credit.

