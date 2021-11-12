The first-week run has finally ended for Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film has performed way beyond expectations. Let’s see how it ended its day 7 at the Indian box office.

The film deserves all the praises because it has given a ray of hope to those filmmakers who weren’t comfortable releasing their biggies before this year ends. Also, for exhibitors, this cop drama has emerged as a messiah. It’s the double-barrel gun of Akshay and Rohit Shetty taking the box office by storm.

Speaking of day 7 early trends, Sooryavanshi has earned between 7.50-8.50 crores. When compared to day 6’s 9.55 crores, it’s really a steady trend. The grand total now stands at 119.86-120.86 crores. As practically there’s no Bollywood release this week, the film will be retaining maximum screens and enter the second weekend like a boss!

From hereon, the 150 crore mark is confirmed for Sooryavanshi. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to touch the 200 crore mark. If the double century is scored, it would be no less than a wonder.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Meanwhile, it is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face.

Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of Sooryavanshi.

(Input- IANS)

