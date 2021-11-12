Bigg Boss OTT was all about connection and participants were given their partners while entering the house. However, Urfi Javed who was one of the most outspoken and bold contestants was eliminated after her partner Zeeshan left her for Divya Agarwal. Recently, an ‘undekha unseen’ video of Bigg Boss 15 is going viral where some contestants were praising her, while Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra tried setting Umar Riaz with the actress.

Advertisement

The actress is very much active on social media post-Karan Johar’s show and she often makes headlines for her intriguing looks.

Advertisement

An interesting video has been making rounds, where Nishant Bhat can be heard praising Urfi Javed, as he talks with Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. The chorographer says, “Vo is ghar mai tik jaygi kyunki yeh connection wala nahi hai. She is also very good at the kitchen.”

Adding to this, Karan Kundrra says, “Kitchen ka chor tu, Umar ke liye bata.” Nishant Bhat agrees that the actress is best for Umar Riaz, she is also very attractive. Karan adds, “Bhabhi bohot achi hai.” Adding further, Nishant Bhat invents Umar Riaz and Urfi Javed’s name saying ‘UmarFi’ and it leaves everyone in splits.

Previously in a conversation with SpotboyE, Urfi shared that she finds Bigg Boss 15 ‘boring,’ she said, “According to me, the current season is so boring. It is not as interesting as I was expecting the show to be. Bigg Boss should be supposed to create that hype and buzz. This season is just not doing it.”

Recently, Afsana Khan was eliminated from the show due to her unruly behaviour and to spice up the game, there is a possibility that Urfi Javed might enter the new season. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Let us know in the comments, do you think that the actress should enter the house as Punjabi singer’s replacement?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Rupali Ganguly Lauds Her Anupamaa Co-Star Gaurav Khanna: “He Is Such An Easy-Going Person”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube