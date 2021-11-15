Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, Sooryavanshi isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After scoring a double-digit score on the second Saturday, the film has picked tremendously on day 10 i.e. second Sunday.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s latest cop drama pulled off 10.35 crores on the second Saturday. With no competition in theatres across the country, it was given that the film will pick up on Sunday. And exactly the same thing has happened as the film almost touched the 15 crore mark.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi collected 13.50-14.50 crores on day 10. It’s a healthy jump if one compares with Saturday’s 10.35 crores. The grand total now stands at 151.34-152.34 crores. The biggest chunk of the business is coming from Gujarat and Maharashtra. If the 50% occupancy rule is lifted in Maharashtra, the collection is expected to rise further.

After crossing the 150 crore mark successfully, it will be interesting to see how quickly Sooryavanshi crosses the 200 crore mark considering John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 hits this Friday in theatres. It will take away a big chunk of screens from Akshay Kumar’s cop drama.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhimanyu Singh and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty here on Friday for the success of his movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The federation also hailed Shetty for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging. FWICE represents 31 unions of film and television workers.

