Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are grabbing the limelight for all the right reasons. The duo is reportedly all set to get married next month and on each day, we’re getting some exciting updates of their wedding festivities. The latest we hear is about their Bollywood guest list. But is Salman Khan’s name present on it? Below is all you need to know.

As we all know, after the romance between Salman and Katrina ended, the duo has always maintained mutual respect towards each other. The two have been always there for each other. But the latest report suggests that Salman isn’t on the guest list of Kat’s guest list. And it’s really shocking!

As per India Today’s report, the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is likely to be attended by Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and some other celebs. However, there’s no mention of Salman Khan on the list.

Reportedly, the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is scheduled to take place at a fort resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities to take place from December 7-12.

Meanwhile, amid wedding rumours, Vicky, who recently appeared on the Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode as a special guest, spoke his heart out about the marriage. He also revealed what he sees in his better half.

During the episode of Into The Wild, Bear Grylls asked Vicky Kaushal if he would ever get married? To this, the Uri actor said, “I would. I would love to at some point.” On being probed about the qualities he would look for in his future wife, Vicky said, “Whoever that person who makes you feel at home all the time and you just know the connect. And, there is this understanding where you love each other for pluses and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other.”

